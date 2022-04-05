Pocatello man pleads guilty to attempted murder, injury to a jail

POCATELLO — With two more guilty pleas, a man originally faced with over a dozen felonies has now satisfied all charges in Bannock County.

Micole Johnathan Hamilton, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and injury to a jail Monday. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed an eluding an officer charge, as well as two persistent violator enhancements and another enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

He faces up to 20 years combined for the two crimes.

Hamilton was charged with attempted murder in September after firing a gun at pursuing officers on June 25.

Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 1700 block of Gwen Drive, where Micole and his older brother Nathen Jay Hamilton who were tied to an armed robbery were known to reside. When officers arrived, two men were seen in the driveway. One, later identified as Nathen, ran into the house, while the other, later identified as Micole, got into a vehicle in the driveway and fled the scene firing several rounds from a semiautomatic handgun in the direction of the officers.

In February, Micole was charged with injury to a jail when he and two other Bannock County Jail inmates damaged a pipe to the facility’s sprinkler system.

According to court documents, Micole’s defense attorney and the prosecuting attorney have agreed to prison sentences of 11 to 15 years for the attempted murder and five years indeterminate for injury to a jail. The sentences will be served consecutively, but concurrently with sentences handed out in previous plea deals.

Additionally, he will pay $400 in restitution jointly with the other two defendants for the damage caused to the jail.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola on April 12 for all Bannock charges.

However, he will then be free to continue through the court process in Twin Falls County, where he faces a charge of grand theft, and Jerome County, where he faces charges of grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft.