Second Pocatello brother linked to June armed robbery reaches plea agreement

POCATELLO — The second of two brothers charged with, among other felonies, a June 24 armed robbery in Pocatello, has reached a plea deal.

Micole Johnathan Hamilton, 24, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of grand theft and a persistent violator enhancement.

In exchange, two counts of robbery will be amended to felonies for being a principal to robbery. Additionally, a second count of grand theft will be dismissed, as will a second persistent violator enhancement.

For the charges included in the agreement, which do not include one count of attempted murder, Hamilton will receive a prison sentence of 11 to 15 years. This sentence, though, will be served concurrently with all other Bannock County charges, including the attempted murder.

Both Micole and his older brother, 26-year-old Nathen Jay Hamilton, were arrested in July after an investigation by Pocatello Police connected them to a robbery at a US Bank ATM.

Officers first tried to speak with the brothers on June 25, the day after the robbery. But when officers arrived at their home, one of the brothers, later identified as Nathen, ran into the home as the other, later identified as Micole, got away in a car while firing a handgun at pursuing officers.

As one of the officers involved in Nathen’s arrest on June 29 told EastIdahoNews.com at the time, officers discontinued their pursuit once their efforts were deemed unsafe to the officers and community.

Micole was arrested the day after Nathen. Officers stopped Micole while he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Both men also charged in connection to numerous other crimes, including vehicle thefts, grand thefts and, in Micole’s case, attempted murder for firing at the officers.

While the attempted murder charge was not included in the existing plea agreement, a change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for him, according to court records.

Micole also reached a previous agreement, which saw him plead guilty to receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. As part of that agreement, an attached persistent violator enhancement was dismissed.

Nathen also reached plea deals that covers all his charges. He was sentenced to spend nine to 15 years in prison.

Nathen Jay Hamilton | Bannock County Jail

As part of the numerous deals, the Hamilton brothers have agreed to jointly pay restitution for the stolen and damaged vehicles and items. A restitution amount has yet to be determined.

In addition to the charges in Bannock County, Micole also faces charges of grand theft in Twin Falls County, and grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft in Jerome County. Both cases await resolution in Bannock County before they can proceed.