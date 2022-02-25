Pocatello man who pleaded guilty to numerous felonies sent to prison

POCATELLO — One of two brothers connected to a string of crimes throughout eastern Idaho has been sentenced.

Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, has received a prison sentence of nine to 15 years from 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli, according to court records.

Hamilton was originally charged with 21 felonies including enhancements for use of deadly weapons and being a persistent violator. But he reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of that agreement, Hamilton entered guilty pleas to nine of those felonies, while the other 12 were dismissed.

With all sentences to run concurrently, Hamilton has been ordered to spend at least nine years in prison — the minimum sentence for three of his crimes.

Robbery, the felony for which he received his longest sentence, carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. He pleaded guilty to two separate charges of robbery, receiving the same sentence for each.

Hamilton also pleaded guilty to grand theft, possession of a stolen bank card, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault. Additionally, he entered guilty pleas to probation violation and one persistent violator enhancement.

Two additional counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and a separate grand theft charge are among the 12 dismissed felonies. The plea agreement also included the dismissal of two misdemeanor charges of battery.

Hamilton was originally arrested in June following an hours-long standoff involving officers from the Pocatello Police Department and SWAT.

Officers had been dispatched to Hamilton’s residence after he and his younger brother, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton, had been connected to an armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM.

Micole was arrested the following day and is awaiting trial for his own extensive list of felony charges, including attempted murder for allegedly firing a .45 calibre handgun at a pursuing officer one day after the armed robbery.

He is scheduled for a jury trial on March 22 for, among other charges, the attempted murder. Micole was also charged with an additional felony for injury to a jail on Jan. 30 after he allegedly broke a fire sprinkler at Bannock County Jail.

In addition to the prison sentence, Nathen received five years of felony probation, 100 hours of community service and has been ordered to complete a treatment program and pay $2,818 in fees and fines.

Nathen has also been ordered to pay $5,250 in restitution for the stolen vehicle for which he pleaded guilty.