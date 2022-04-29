Shelley man accused of breaking into school, causing damage and stealing

SHELLEY — An 18-year-old Shelley man was arrested this week after allegedly destroying property and stealing from a local elementary school.

Jesse James McCammon was booked into the Bingham County Jail and charged with three felonies, including malicious injury to property, burglary, and grand theft. He was also charged with misdemeanor petit theft.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on March 28, a Shelley Police Department officer took a report of a break-in at Goodsell Elementary School in Shelley.

The criminal complaint said that McCammon broke a window, a television, computer screens and destroyed a security camera. The complaint also said that McCammon did wrongfully obtain, take, or withhold multiple Chromebooks, Lenovo Thinkpads, and iPads from the school, along with a student’s personal computer.

The officer wrote in the report, “I located various computers that had serial numbers matching the school’s list in a field north of the school as well as a personal computer belonging to a student, the value of the school’s computers totaled $9,690 and the personal computer had a value of $279. I was provided a list of damages from the school totaling an amount of $1,596 for the broken window, screens, a television and a security camera.”

McCammon was identified as the suspect after officers reviewed security camera footage from the school.

McCammon is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Bingham County Magistrate Court on May 5 at 8:30 a.m.