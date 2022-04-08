Trail users, keep an eye out for ibuprofen-laced hot dogs

POCATELLO — A local sheriff’s office and humane society are asking the community to stay vigilant as there may be more drugged meat left on trails.

In February, ibuprofen-laced hot dogs were found at Forest Service trailheads in the Pocatello area. Multiple dogs had consumed the meat at the time. As little as 100 mg of ibuprofen can exceed toxic levels in a dog.

According to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, there have been no further reports of hot dogs laced with ibuprofen on area trails in recent weeks. However, there have been reports of similar instances in Jackson Hole, Boise and Montana.

“We can’t be sure that the person or people leaving these hot dogs won’t do it again, so we’re encouraging trail users to not let their guard down this spring,” said Sgt. Jon Everson with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.



The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is still accepting tips from the public.

“We’re doing everything we can to find who is responsible for these cruel acts, but we can’t be everywhere at all times. That’s where we need the public’s help,” Everson said.



Investigators are asking you to:

Be vigilant for any suspicious activity near trailheads or along walking paths.

Never compromise your own safety, but as the situation allows, be a good witness; if possible, document the activity and include a detailed description of the person and type of activity including make, color or license plate of any involved vehicle.

Report the suspicious activity as soon as possible to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, (208) 236-7111. Suspicious activity could be anything regular trail users recognize as odd or out of the ordinary.

Symptoms of ibuprofen toxicity in a dog may include not eating, vomiting, black tarry stools, abdominal pain, weakness, lethargy, increased thirst, and increased urination, the Bannock Humane Society says.

“We at the Bannock Humane Society are always concerned when we hear of issues and problems with animals in our home community,” said Danie Lewis-Ekstrom, president of the Bannock Humane Society. “The recent, unresolved problem of someone (or some people) leaving ibuprofen-laced hot dogs along local hiking/biking nature trailheads leaves us worried.”



The Bannock Humane Society has the following safety tips for dog owners: