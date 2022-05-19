Biz Buzz: Poop Dudes’ septic business makes a big splash in eastern Idaho

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

IDAHO FALLS

When crap hits the fan, this septic company enjoys flushing away your problems

Installing a septic tank and sewer line for a customer | Matt Haney

IDAHO FALLS – Matt Haney can truthfully say he has the crappiest job in eastern Idaho, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

The 27-year-old Idaho Falls resident opened Poop Dudes in October, a septic company that serves clients throughout the area.

Though the work environment literally stinks, and the employees spend all day flushing out crap, Haney tells EastIdahoNews.com that morale is not in the toilet, and the business is solid.

“We’re very busy. I’m working all day, every day — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, even — 10 to 15-hour days,” Haney says. “With how many homes are getting built right now, (long days) aren’t uncommon.”

Haney runs the business out of his home and offers septic tank and sewer line repairs, installs and inspections. And when crap hits the fan and systems are backed up, he’s got a regular group he can call upon for assistance.

“I don’t currently pump septic tanks, but I do sub out all my work to a gentleman named Troy with Southfork Septic,” says Haney. “We help a couple builders around here. I just run a Google ad, and the name advertises itself really. I can’t tell you how many times people are like, ‘We’re just using you so we can write a check to Poop Dudes.'”

Haney has had a side job in the septic industry for many years. He got his start in Tennessee, where he grew up.

Moved by the idea of living out west in the Rocky Mountains, he took a job at the Idaho National Laboratory about three years ago. Remembering how lucrative septic services could be, he pushed hard to open his own business in eastern Idaho.

“I have a couple of friends in Tennessee who have septic companies, but I’ve never actually done it on my own,” Haney says. “I called (one of them) up one day and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about growing the name and starting some franchises?’ He loved the idea and let me run with it.”

In the last six months, he’s realized how easy it is to squeeze out this needed service in eastern Idaho.

And for Haney, putting in a septic system is “a piece of art.” He enjoys serving customers and making sure their septic system is functional.

He’s planning to open locations in Wyoming and Montana in the future.

“I didn’t think I would get this busy this fast, but I’ve been very blessed,” Haney says.

For more information or to inquire about service, visit the website or Facebook page. You can also call (208) 715-7834.

Blue Cross opening office in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Blue Cross of Idaho and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on its new district office in Chubbuck Wednesday afternoon. The new satellite office is at 852 West Quinn Road. Among those in attendance were Paul Zurlo, President of Health Markets for Blue Cross of Idaho, and former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Pediatric clinic opening Rexburg location

Dr. Aaron Gardner treating a patient at Just 4 Kids Urgent Care | Courtesy Emily Chantry

REXBURG – With clinics in Idaho Falls and Chubbuck, Just 4 Kids is excited to expand pediatric urgent care services with a clinic in Rexburg this summer. The new clinic is under construction at 1218 Bond Avenue.

Just 4 Kids focuses on a range of acute illnesses and injuries from the common cold to broken bones. It’s designed with kids in mind.

The company was formed in 2018 by pediatric intensivist Dr. Aaron Gardner and his brother Travis Gardner to help fill a gap they saw in the health care system for children.

The Rexburg clinic will mirror the other locations and be open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

