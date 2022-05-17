Crews installing concession stands, air ducts, seating and other features in new event center

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV.

Several key features of the Mountain America Event Center in Idaho Falls are beginning to take shape as construction crews diligently toward its timely completion.

One feature includes a variety of concessions served in five stands, three of which will be eqipped with grills and positioned evenly on three sides of the arena.

Another highlight will be the massive network of air ducts installed above the arena. Each section of the air duct is nearly six feet in diameter. Crews are working to complete this, along with fire sprinkler installations, prior to laying the ice for the hockey pitch. The ice requires a 28-day cure time so the goal is to mitigate the use of machinery once the floor is installed.

Crews are also busy connecting the second-level loge and suite sections with the now-completed seat casting. Project Manager Malone Bullock refers to this process as pour-back. A rigging system is being put in place, which will allow for concerts and other types of events.

The Mountain America Event Center is slated for completion in November.

Event Center Executive Director Rob Spear and Bullock discusses this and other amenities in this week’s update from Construction Business TV. Watch the video above for more information.