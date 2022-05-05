Both officers stable as investigation into Thursday officer-involved shooting continues

Todd V. Brewer | Courtesy city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation into a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei provided details regarding the incident as well as an update on the medical condition of two officers who were shot.

“An officer was hit, we believe, approximately three times. Another officer was struck one time,” Schei said. “At this time, the officers are in stable condition.”

The incident occurred just after 1:40 a.m., on the 900 block of East Bridger Street.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the area following a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival at the home, Schei said, the officers made contact with a man later identified as Todd V. Brewer.

Pocatello Chief of Police Roger Schei provides further details regarding Thursday morning’s officer-involved shooting. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Brewer, Schei said, was holding a rifle.

“He raised the rifle toward the officers,” Schei said. “At that time, shots were fired by the officers. Brewer then ran towards the alleyway, and the officers then moved to that location.”

There was another exchange of gunfire in the alleyway. Along with the two officers, Brewer was struck, Schei believes, twice.

The officers were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in the back of two separate police squad cars, while Brewer was transported in an ambulance.

Schei said he received a call around 2 a.m. informing him of the incident. As he received further information, he praised other officers on the scene, who provided medical treatment, as well as all others involved.

“I can tell you that, how the officers responded, and dispatch, they did a good job,” he said. “I’d like to thank my staff.”

As for his own reaction to the incident, Schei appeared to battle emotions as he spoke about the officers, whom he declined to identify.

“These officers, I know them, I’ve trained them, I’ve worked with them their whole careers. When you see that one of your people is hurt like that, you take that to heart.”

Schei and Mayor Brian Blad visited both officers in the hospital, the chief said, thanking Blad for being by his side throughout the day.

Schei also thanked the community for its support, in the form of calls and emails he has received from far and wide — particularly from other law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Schei is hopeful that both officers are able to make a full recovery.

He also offered an update into the investigation of the incident, saying that the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead. The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has also been called in, while other law enforcement agencies are lending assistance.

“There’s a lot of agencies involved,” Schei said. “We appreciate their response, and their willingness to come and investigate this to make sure there’s a fair investigation done.”

That investigation will have a wealth of evidence, as Schei said the officers involved were wearing bodycams during the incident. There were also two people inside the house at the time of the incident, he added. Both are speaking with the task force.

According to Bannock County Prosecutor Steven Herzog, the prosecutor’s office expects to file two counts of felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Herzog’s office also plans to attach deadly weapon enhancements to each.

If found guilty of all charges, Brewer could face up to 80 years in prison.

Charges though have not yet been filed. The timeline for those filings, Herzog explained, will be based on Brewer’s medical recovery. He is currently listed as in stable condition, according to Schei.

Court records show Brewer has only one prior arrest. He was charged and pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a trip permit in Franklin County, in 2009.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details as they become available.