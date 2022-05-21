California man gets probation for theft at construction site

POCATELLO — A Los Angeles man who pleaded guilty to two counts of felony grand theft has received five years of probation.

Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, received two separate five-year felony probation sentences with 120-discretionary sentences from District Judge Robert Naftz. But those two probation periods will be served concurrently, according to court documents.

Herrera was arrested in January, along with 20-year-old Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, after they were found in possession of $20,000 in tools connected to multiple construction site burglaries.

Both men were originally charged with five counts of felony grand theft. Additionally, Herrera was charged with felonies for burglary and malicious injury to property, as well as a misdemeanor for providing false information to an officer.

After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Herrera pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft. In exchange, all other charges were dismissed.

The prosecution tried to have the agreement voided after the two men were charged in a similar burglary in Bingham County.

The motion was dismissed.

Like Herrera, Garcia Baca was sentenced to five years of felony probation.

Herrera’s probation comes in place of a four- to 10-year prison sentence, which was suspended. He was also ordered to pay $1,341 in fees and fines.

With his case now closed in Bannock County, Herrera, like Garcia Baca, is now free to continue court proceedings in Bingham County, where he is charged with felony burglary and felony grand theft.

His next scheduled court date is a June 2 preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge James Barrett.