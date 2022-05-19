‘Creative Camp’ invites kids to learn the ins and outs of theater

REXBURG — Rexburg’s future actors, directors, and theater techs are invited to an immersive arts camp to learn the ins and outs of theater life.

“Show and Tell Creative Camp” runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on June 13 to 17 at the Historic Romance Theater, at 2 East Main Street in Rexburg.

The camp is open to ages 6 to 11 and will be the first in a series of arts camps that the city of Rexburg Cultural Arts Department plans to develop.

Theater arts graduate Ruth Call will direct the theater camp, which is based on the children’s book, “Interrupting Chicken” by David Ezra Stein. The book introduces the reader to the Little Red Chicken and her Papa as they settle in for bedtime stories. The eager little chicken can’t help but jump into the stories with her sensible, but early resolutions, prompting Papa to begin again with a new story.

Using the framework of “Interrupting Chicken,” the campers will get to experience the various parts of creating a theatrical production. There will be games, singing, dancing, and storytelling. They’ll learn the basics of costuming, set design, lighting, sound, blocking, and makeup. A class on theater etiquette will teach participants important manners for attending theater events. They’ll even get a chance to learn how to work concessions and make popcorn.

“This is not a traditional theater camp,” says Rexburg Cultural Arts Director Jed Platt. “It’s kind of an overarching, holistic exposure to theater.”

Families of the camp participants are invited to a production at the end of the camp that will showcase what the campers have learned throughout the week.

“It’s kind of a review of all the stories,” Platt says.

Show and Tell Creative Camp has room for 24 participants, at a cost of $150 per participant, which includes a $30 refundable deposit. The fee covers all camp activities, snacks, a t-shirt, and a copy of “Interrupting Chicken” for each participant.

“That’s their yearbook at the end,” Platt says. “They can each sign each other’s books.”

Platt hopes camp participants will come away with new knowledge about and enthusiasm for theater.

“We’ll demystify what’s going on behind the curtain,” Platt says.

To sign up for Show and Tell Creative Camp, visit Rexburg Arts.