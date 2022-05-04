Dateline’s Keith Morrison releases story meant to help you fall asleep

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Between conducting interviews, recording podcasts and investigating cases for Dateline, Keith Morrison wants to help you go to sleep.

The NBC correspondent is making his debut on the Calm App this week telling “The Curious Case of the Overnight Oats,” a version of Goldilocks meant to help listeners fall asleep.

“It’s a very different telling of the story. It’s not exactly a murder mystery story but more of a theft mystery story,” Morrison told EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton.

Morrison and Eaton spoke at CrimeCon in Las Vegas, where thousands of attendees listened to the Dateline correspondent and his colleagues talk about the future of the popular program. In recent years, Dateline has ventured into podcasting and produced programs that have hit the top of the charts, including ‘Mommy Doomsday’ based on the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell cases.

During their presentation, the Dateline team announced a new series called Dateline: The Last Day. The eight episodes will examine the final day of a victim’s life with interviews from detectives, family members and friends. The series launches June 14 on Peacock.

Watch our entire interview with Keith Morrison in the video player above.

