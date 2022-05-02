Why Nancy Grace won’t use the name Daybell when it comes to Lori Vallow

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Nancy Grace spent almost a decade as a special prosecutor for the Atlanta-Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia before becoming a legal commentator on television.

Since then, Grace has hosted her own programs, written books, produced television specials and shared her legal knowledge across the country. She was at CrimeCon in Las Vegas over the weekend where she presented and met fans.

Grace spoke with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton about cases that have stuck out the most to her, why she refuses to use the name Daybell when it comes to Lori Vallow and how people can protect themselves from becoming a victim.

Watch our entire interview with Grace in the video player above.

