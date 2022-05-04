Idahoans with these Star Wars names can get a free sandwich

POCATELLO — Firehouse Subs has found a fun way to wish eastern Idaho, “May the fourth be with you.”

In honor of the Star Wars-themed day, the sandwich chain is offering a free medium sub to any customer named either Luke, Leia or Ben, with any purchase, according to a news release from Firehouse spokeswoman Taylor Schillace.

The promotion is part of Firehouse’s “Name of the Day” offer, in which guests with a select name will be able to collect the same deal daily.

Each day’s Name of the Day will be posted on the Firehouse Subs website — here — or on Firehouse’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

A photo ID must be presented in order to collect a free sandwich.

There are three Firehouse Subs locations in eastern Idaho. In Pocatello, at 231 West Quinn Road, in Idaho Falls, at 435 South Utah Avenue, and in Ammon, at 3419 South 25th Street East.