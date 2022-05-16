Latter-day Saint leader to address National Press Club for the first time in over 20 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time in over 20 years, a leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will address the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will speak May 26 about what the church is doing to address food shortages in Africa, its response to the war in Ukraine and the church’s education program.

This is the first time a representative of the Church has addressed a Press Club audience in 22 years, according to the Press Club.

Elder Bednar served as president of Ricks College and Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg from 1997-2004 when he was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.