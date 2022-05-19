Man charged in New Year’s altercation gets rider

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to making threats with a gun before attempting to hide the weapon has been placed into the rider program.

Nathan Ray Kelly Ellis, 21, was sent on a rider by District Judge Rick Carnaroli after pleading guilty to felony charges for aggravated assault and concealing evidence, according to court documents.

Ellis, who was originally charged with four felonies and a deadly weapon enhancement, reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in March. As part of that agreement, he pleaded guilty to two of the felonies. In exchange, two counts of aggravated battery and the enhancement were each dismissed.

Ellis was arrested just after midnight on Jan. 1 after Pocatello police received a call reporting gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple people injured. A female victim was treated for a broken shin, and a male victim for cuts and bruising to his ear, nose and eye.

The victims and witnesses to the incident told officers that during an argument between two groups of people, Ellis pulled a handgun and pistol-whipped the male victim. Ellis then pointed the gun at multiple people before firing the gun in the air, witnesses and victims told officers.

Officers found Ellis inside a car in the parking lot of a nearby fast food restaurant. Based on the description they were provided, Ellis had changed his clothes prior to officers’ arrival. Officers located the handgun described by the witnesses and victims inside Ellis’ car, though an attempt had been made to hide it.

Ellis pleaded guilty on March 21.

Along with the rider, Ellis was given underlying concurrent sentences of five years and two to three years in prison, which he could serve if he fails the rider program. He was also ordered to pay $1,791 in fees and fines.