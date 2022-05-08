Man facing multiple charges after allegedly choking pregnant woman and fighting officers

IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after he allegedly said he was going to kill a pregnant woman.

Brandon Maisey was charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors. His felonies include battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted strangulation and domestic violence battery inflicting traumatic injury. The three misdemeanors include malicious injury to property, resisting or obstructing officers, and intentional destruction of a telephone.

On April 30 around 2:40 p.m. officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the area of Canal Drive.

In an affidavit of probable cause, a pregnant victim says Maisey showed up uninvited to her house, strangled her, hit her multiple times, took her phone as she was trying to call 911 and smashed it.

The incident started when Maisey arrived at the home and started causing a disturbance, which resulted in the victim calling 911. She was nervous being with Maisey by herself and decided to walk away from him while on the phone with dispatchers.

The victim said Maisey overheard dispatch talking and he grabbed her phone and threw it on the ground before stepping on it with his foot. She started to yell for help but no one was around to hear her, officers report. Maisey allegedly reached around her neck from behind and started to choke her. Police say Maisey then threw her to the ground and started to choke her again.

She told officers she kicked Maisey while he was on top of her and he rolled off. He reportedly chased her as she started running away and again placed her in a chokehold. The victim says she bit him as he threw her to the ground and tried running away again before he chased her down and choked her. The victim yelled at Maisey and reminded him that she was pregnant, according to court records.

Maisey allegedly told the victim multiple times he was going to kill her before throwing her to the ground again and getting on top of her.

A witness saw what was happening and pulled Maisey off of the victim. Maisey decided to fight the witness and that’s when officers arrived.

Maisey resisted arrest and physically fought against officers as they tried to handcuff him, the report says.

“When I helped Brandon stand up, I watched him stomp repeatedly on (the female victim’s) cellphone, damaging it,” the officer writes.

Maisey pushed against the officer, making it difficult to walk with him to the patrol vehicle. Brandon then “delivered a deliberate kick to (the officer’s) arm,” as another officer was coming over to help, according to police reports.

“After a great deal of effort, I secured him in the back of my car and seat belted him in. After a few minutes, he lay on his back and began kicking the door and window of my car,” an officer wrote in his report.

One of the officers was informed Maisey may have taken a handful of pills and would need medical attention. During treatment, hospital staff determined Maisey had taken pills used for insomnia and anxiety.

Officers observed red marks around the victim’s neck and collarbone, a bloody nose, and a cut on her lip. She also had bruising, police report.

Maisey was booked in the Bonneville County Jail. During his District Court arraignment, Maisey’s bond was set at $30,000. A judge issued a no-contact order for Maisey and the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13 at 1 p.m.