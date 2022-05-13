UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

UPDATE:

Idaho Falls Police lifted the shelter in place order in Idaho Falls at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers were unable to locate the male suspect in the area, but do not believe there is any ongoing threat to area residents at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.

Police are currently searching the surrounding neighborhoods for the suspect.

A reverse 911 call was issued to local residents within a half-mile of the intersection of 15th Street and South Lee Avenue. Residents in that area are asked to shelter in place and be aware of police presence in the area.

Anyone that sees anything suspicious is asked to call dispatchers at (208) 529-1200.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.