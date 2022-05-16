Prank delays start of classes at Idaho Falls High School

IDAHO FALLS — A student prank led to a delay in the start time of classes at Idaho Falls High School Monday.

Custodial crews discovered Vaseline on floors, stairs and banisters throughout the school when they arrived at work. Rice and pet food were mixed with the Vaseline, causing a significant mess, according to Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne.

Students remained outside while crews cleaned up. Administrators believe the perpetrators were somehow able to enter the school Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The school resource officer and Idaho Falls Police are investigating the vandalism, according to Wimborne.