Preliminary hearing set for local man accused of attacking woman with piece of wood

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man appeared in court this week after allegedly beating a woman with a 2×4 plank of wood.

Koby Torrez, 21, was charged with felony aggravated battery and a bond has not yet been determined. Torrez made an initial appearance on May 16, where a preliminary hearing was set for May 27.

On May 7, Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to an assault call in Bonneville County after a father called and told police that his son had come home “bloody and beat up”.

When they arrived, police noticed Torrez in front of the home wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants, covered in a large amount of blood, according to court documents. EMS responded to the scene, where Torrez was medically treated but refused to go to the hospital.

Torrez reportedly told police that he had been “jumped” outside of a bar in Idaho Falls. When he got home, he told his father that he and two friends had driven to another friend’s apartment, where an unknown woman assaulted one of his friends. Torrez and his two friends left the apartment to go home and call the police.

Court documents state that on May 8, police were called to EIRMC regarding an assault. Officers were informed that a woman had been hit on the head with a baseball bat, and was in the emergency room. The woman was suffering from a severe concussion and needed to have a tooth surgically removed as a result from the assault.

On May 14, police returned to Torrez’s home, where court documents reveal he admitted to hitting the woman in the head with a 2X4 piece of wood. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Torrez was issued a no-contact order, and if convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.