Reggae in the Rockies Festival coming to Alpine, Wyoming this summer

ALPINE, Wyoming — Great music, tasty food and mellow vibes will be on tap at the Reggae in the Rockies Festival.

Reggae in the Rockies is planned for the weekend of July 2 to 3 at Melvin Brewing in Alpine, Wyoming. The festival will give attendees the feeling of being immersed in a musical environment while still being small and intimate enough that they can converse with their favorite artists.

Festival organizer Dave Walters said Reggae for the Rockies is also a celebration of the reggae community and how friendly and welcoming it is.

“If you go to a reggae concert, you’re guaranteed to come back with a dozen or so friends that you didn’t have before,” festival organizer Dave Walters told East Idaho News.com. “There’s a lot of love and a lot of support. It’s that type of environment. That’s how my wife and I fell in love with the reggae genre and the community.”

Reggae in the Rockies features ten bands across two days and a variety of subgenres, with the acts Common Kings and Fortunate Youth headlining the show. A news release described Common Kings’ sound as weaving “inspirations orchestrated into an array of head rocking beats and feel-good vibes, and emotional fever.”

The news release described Fortunate Youth as “one of the most popular reggae-rock bands in the country, Fortunate Youth’s mission is to ‘spread peace, love and unity with music.’ With influences of blues, ska, rock, world, soul, and punk, they are masters of performing for a crowd.”

Courtesy Reggae in the Rockies Facebook page

Melvin Brewing, the venue for the show, provides more than a stage for the talent and good things to drink and eat. It also sits amidst a very picturesque setting.

“Melvin is located on a peninsula just on the outskirts of Alpine,” Walters said. “One side of it is along the Snake River right where it enters the Palisades Reservoir. So, not only does Melvin have a beautiful backdrop with the snow-capped mountains, but it also has the water. It’s a really, really beautiful location to have something like this.”

Walker said that one of the aspects of reggae culture that will be front and center at his festival is the sense of belonging within the community and that music unites people.

“I think that’s why reggae is one of the fastest-growing genres in the industry and more and more reggae bands are popping up,” he said. “This world doesn’t seem to get any friendlier. So bringing positivity, love, and promoting peace are all huge aspects of what we do in reggae. We call it ‘One Love Culture.’”

Reggae in the Rockies is set for July 2 and 3 at Melvin Brewing in Alpine, Wyoming. Tickets are available at a variety of price points and can be purchased at the festival’s website. The site also has helpful information about lodging and other useful tips.