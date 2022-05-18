Rexburg Children’s Choir releases music video with popular Christian artist ahead of spring concert

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir will be hosting their annual spring concert on Friday at the Rexburg Tabernacle.

The children’s choir, which consists of 100 children between the ages of 10-17, will be performing with Lincoln Highway, a bluegrass/folk band based in Utah.

“We wanted to put together a concert that is more lighthearted and fun, so you’ll hear a lot of Americana, folk, and bluegrass,” said choir founder and director Ben Watson. “Most people don’t think of combining the genres of bluegrass and choral music, but it actually works perfectly for us.”

Watson started the choir in 2017 and it has grown exponentially, enrolling the maximum amount of 100 children this year. Together with co-director Sheree Hastings, Watson and the choir have released a music video every semester.

Earlier this month, the choir filmed a music video with contemporary Christian musician Fernando Ortega for his song “Give me Jesus”.

Ortega, a three time winner of the Dove Awards, allowed the choir to commission a choral piece of his song so they could sing it together for the music video. He flew to Rexburg and filmed the production at the Rexburg Tabernacle.

“We were just really lucky and blessed to have him come out here, it was just a really fun time. The kids love him and he loved it out here,” said Watson.

The concert begins Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.