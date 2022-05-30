Ryan Stiles, Michael Bublé, Adassa and other fun conversations you may have missed

Every week Emmy Eaton is interviewing fascinating people and sharing those conversations on EastIdahoNews.com.

This month our 8-year-old reporter has spent time with world-famous singer Michael Bublé, hilarious comedian Ryan Stiles, country band Parmalee and Adassa – the woman who voices Delores in the Disney smash hit ‘Encanto.’

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé spoke with Emmy about his new album and upcoming nationwide tour. He talked about his 8-year-old son beating cancer, what he likes about being a dad and shared a unique item he recently bought his wife at the store.

You can watch the interview with Michael here.

Adassa

Adassa told Emmy she was nearing the end of her musical career when she received a phone call out of the blue asking if she was interested in auditioning for a role in a Disney movie. Before long, she was cast as Delores in ‘Encanto’ and the movie has exploded in popularity.

Adassa and her husband have seven children and one of them interrupted the interview to spend time with mama. Watch the adorable moment – and the entire interview – by clicking here.

Parmalee

Parmalee is a country band consisting of two brothers, their cousin and a friend. The group recently performed in Fort Hall and invited Emmy on their bus before the show for their interview. They displayed their southern roots with their hospitality with this fun and memorable interview. Check it out here.

Ryan Stiles

Ryan Stiles is hilarious and had his humor on display during his interview with Emmy. They chatted before a recent ‘Whose Live’ show at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Stiles cracked jokes, talked about an embarrassing moment on stage and shared some advice for Emmy. You can watch the interview with Ryan here.

Don’t miss all-new 7 Questions with Emmy interviews every Thursday on EastIdahoNews.com and get caught up on previous conversations here.