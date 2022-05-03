Shelley school lockdown lifted, police say threat no longer in area

UPDATE

Police say the area has been cleared and the threat is no longer believed to be in the area, according to a Shelley Police Facebook post. The shelter in place has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

SHELLEY – A school is on lockdown and a manhunt is underway in Shelley for at least one person considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area south of Donald J. Hobbs Middle School to East Fir Street and South Milton Avenue east to Lincoln Avenue.

“Multiple agencies are engaged in an active manhunt. The subject(s) are considered armed and dangerous. If you are located in this area please secure your home and shelter in place!” a Shelley Police Department Facebook post says.

Hobbs Middle School has been in lockdown since 3:45 p.m., about five minutes before the final bell rings. Students, faculty and staff cannot leave the building until police believe the area is safe.

