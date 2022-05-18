Strong windstorm forecast for Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — A cold front will bring colder temperatures and very strong winds Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

The watch is in effect for the following cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony, Rigby, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan and Swan Valley.

West winds of 25 to 40 mph are predicted with gusts around 50 to 55 mph likely.

Weather officials warn that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Blowing dust is also possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.