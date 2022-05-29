Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in Utah

IDAHO FALLS – A local woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly kidnapping her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and bringing her to eastern Idaho.

Jennifer Krysta Estrada, 32, appeared in court Friday to face a charge of second-degree kidnapping.

The incident began on Wednesday when the child was reported missing. The South Salt Lake police contacted Idaho Falls police after learning the child was likely on her way to Idaho Falls with Estrada, her non-custodial mother.

Idaho Falls police met with the child’s grandmother who is her legal guardian and were present when Estrada reportedly called the grandmother. Estrada confirmed that she had the child, and told the grandmother to “serve me”, which officers say meant “sue me”.

Estrada then gave the grandmother the address in Idaho Falls where she was and hung up. When officers arrived at the address it turned out to be a vacant home.

The grandmother then told officers that she might be at a different residence. Officers went and spoke to the owner of that home who said Estrada picked up her child in Salt Lake City because she believed that the child’s father was abusing her.

Police then called Estrada and told her that she needed to bring the child back to her grandmother’s house or she would face charges. Estrada said she didn’t have to bring the child back, and informed police that multiple attorneys had told her she had custodial rights.

Police then learned from the grandmother that Estrada may have taken the child to a residence in Shelley. When they arrived, they found the child alone in a camp trailer.

The child told police that Estrada had gone to the store to get a drink. Police then decided to wait for Estrada to come back to the residence after informing her of the situation over the phone. When she arrived, officers placed her under arrest and booked her into the Bonneville County Jail.

On the way to the jail, Estrada stated that she picked the child up off of the side of the road after hearing from the child that her dad had broken her fingers. When police interviewed the child, she stated that her dad was not abusive and had never hurt her in any way. There was also no physical evidence of abuse.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 8. If convicted, Estrada could face up to 25 years in prison.