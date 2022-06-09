aha! airline announces new nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe

IDAHO FALLS — aha! airlines announced it will be providing nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and the Reno-Lake Tahoe area beginning in August.

The discount airline, powered by ExpressJet Airlines, will fly to Idaho Falls Regional Airport from Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays beginning Aug. 11.

“We are excited to welcome aha! Airlines and add another nonstop destination to our airport,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during a news conference Thursday. “This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both communities.”

Flights will depart the Reno-Tahoe airport each Thursday and Sunday at 7:40 a.m. PT and land in Idaho Falls at 10:15 a.m. MT. The plane will then depart Idaho Falls at 10:55 a.m. MT and land back in Reno at 11:30 a.m. PT.

“We are thrilled to offer eastern Idaho residents with the opportunity to explore the incredible gaming, dining, shows, and indoor/outdoor fun of Reno and Lake Tahoe without lengthy drives or layovers,” said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet’s aha! business unit. “The easy access to Yellowstone, the Greenbelt, museums and other treasures will surely attract a lot of Reno residents to Idaho Falls.”

aha! is the sixth airline to offer flights from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Two other airlines and five new routes have been announced over the last two years.

“I am very excited for Idaho Falls, for our airport, and for the entire region that we serve,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “This is one of those places where the city of Idaho falls works hard to make sure this asset is well developed, well managed, and well run but it’s not just our residents who benefit. It’s the economy of eastern Idaho that benefits.”

aha! is offering introductory fares as low as $29 one-way through June 13 using the promo code RENOSUMMER29. You can book tickets and get more information here.

