Businesswoman, philanthropist Gail Miller answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Gail Miller is the owner of the Larry H. Miller Company, established in 1979 when she and her husband purchased their first car dealership in Utah. The company now includes several businesses across the country and the Millers owned the Utah Jazz until 2020.

Larry died in 2009 and since then, the company has more than doubled in size and value. Gail remains on the board, is the Chair of the Larry H. Miller Family Foundation and presides over the Larry H. Miller Education Foundation.

Gail and her husband, Kim Wilson, have a combined family of 9 children and lots of grandkids.

I visited with Gail at the Larry H. Miller Headquarters this week and had a wonderful time interviewing here. Here are the questions I asked:

What is your favorite part about your job?

My 9th birthday is this week. When you were my age, what did you think you’d be doing for your career and with your life when you were older?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes? What’s your favorite way to have your potato?

What do you like best about being a mom and a grandma?

You’ve given away millions of dollars over the years to different causes. What have you learned by being charitable and helping people?

When you owned the Utah Jazz and went to basketball games, what was your favorite junk food to eat while watching games?

Can you tell me something about yourself that might surprise me?

BONUS QUESTIONS

When you aren’t working, what do you like to do in your spare time?

What are some qualities you look for when hiring good employees?

What do you want to be remembered for?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me in my life?

