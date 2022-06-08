Chubbuck man charged with four felonies after police chase

POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man officers say crashed into a police cruiser while attempting to escape arrest has been charged with four felonies.

Ryan Daniel Reyes, 30, has been charged with attempting to flee an officer, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and two counts of aggravated battery, according to court records.

The incident started around 2:45 p.m. Thursday when Pocatello police detectives witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A detective described a short interaction between a man in a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala, identified as Reyes, and a person in another vehicle on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The detectives witnessed what they believed to be two additional drug deals less than 20 minutes later on the 1800 block of Garrett Way.

Detectives saw Reyes cross a solid yellow traffic line into oncoming traffic on the 1400 block of Yellowstone Avenue. They requested a marked police vehicle perform a traffic stop.

Additional officers arrived and began tailing Reyes. After seeing him commit other traffic violations, they signaled for him to pull over.

Reyes initially did pull into a parking lot and slow to a stop. But then he re-accelerated and headed back toward the street.

An officer attempted to block Reyes in with his vehicle. Reyes sped toward them before swerving around the officer and back onto Yellowstone Avenue, the affidavit says. Police reports show Reyes, while evading officers, drove into oncoming traffic, ran a stop sign, and turned out of the parking lot onto Yellowstone Avenue without yielding to cross traffic.

As Reyes approached the Interstate 86 onramp, an officer pulled into the onramp to block him.

Reyes crashed into the police cruiser, shattering the window and damaging the door panel on the driver’s-side door. He also hit a van, the affidavit shows.

Officers continued their pursuit onto eastbound I-86.

Officers attempted multiple PIT maneuvers and were eventually able to disable Reyes’ vehicle.

Because he was on probation at the time of the incident, officers received permission to search Reyes’ vehicle from his probation officer.

When they searched the car, officers found seven pills they believed to be fentanyl “dirty-30s.”

Reyes was arrested. During transport to Bannock County Jail, Reyes made a comment to officers about his believing he was overdosing from drug use. He was instead taken to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Once he was cleared medically, Reyes was taken to the jail for booking. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

No injuries were indicated in police reports.

Although Reyes has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Reyes could face life in prison and fines up to $175,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on June 14.