GALLERY: See the flood damage in Yellowstone Park
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming – Weekend rain showers in Yellowstone National Park have resulted in flooding, rockslides and other hazardous weather conditions.
Many of you have captured the damage on camera. Here is a list of pictures and videos gathered from social media.
If you have images or video you want to be included, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com.
Severe flooding due to unprecedented heavy rain on snow is forcing the closure and evacuation of Yellowstone National Park.
Mudslides, rockslides and flooding are wiping out roads and bridges across the region.
Note: graphic language pic.twitter.com/B23oHwdyrD
— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) June 13, 2022
Part of a house is dragged into rushing water in Gardiner, Montana, as the Yellowstone River flooded after "unprecedented" rainfall.
All Yellowstone National Park entrances have been temporarily closed, the National Park Service announced on Monday. https://t.co/3OVjdvFaf0 pic.twitter.com/giN4CWdCkZ
— ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2022
Silver Gate, Mt. evacuated early this morning. NE entrance to Yellowstone NP #yellowstone #Yellowstone National Park #flood pic.twitter.com/AnaIWi9avA
— whyaskit (@whyaskit1) June 14, 2022
#BREAKING: New aerial footage captures the severity of the flooding and damage in Yellowstone National Park. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/SuGWPKXf9u
— Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) June 14, 2022
Aerial footage captured the devastating flooding that washed away roads and triggered mudslides at Yellowstone National Park. https://t.co/PFykNfcPld pic.twitter.com/RoFbdXNqJ6
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 14, 2022
RIGHT NOW: The Yellowstone River in Emigrant, MT on the way to Yellowstone National Park https://t.co/uTr1Bi6kuS pic.twitter.com/yiEC1mTMmF
— Madison Atkinson (@matkinsontv) June 13, 2022