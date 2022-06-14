TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
49°
clear sky
humidity: 53%
wind: 21mph SSW
H 47 • L 42

GALLERY: See the flood damage in Yellowstone Park

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
52142549562 962132f030 k
Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming – Weekend rain showers in Yellowstone National Park have resulted in flooding, rockslides and other hazardous weather conditions.

RELATED | Video shows road destroyed in Yellowstone as tourists remain trapped in area

Many of you have captured the damage on camera. Here is a list of pictures and videos gathered from social media.

RELATED | Island Park cleaning up after rain causes massive flooding

If you have images or video you want to be included, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com.

Alana Marie 2
Alana Marie

Alana Marie
Alana Marie

Barbara Odegard 3
Barbara Odegard

Barbara Odegard
Barbara Odegard

Ben Jenkins
Ben Jenkins

Patricia Covert 2
Patricia Covert

Patricia Covert
Patricia Covert

Vanessa Milyo ONeal
Vanessa Milyo O’Neal

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: