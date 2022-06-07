Governor’s Awards in the Arts open for nominations

The following is a news release from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Photo: Since 1970, the Governor’s Awards in the Arts have been given every two years to recognize outstanding contributions to the arts in Idaho. The picture is from a past recipient ceremony.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Commission on the Arts, on behalf of Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little, is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

The awards recognize and encourage excellence in the arts in Idaho and stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the state. Nominees must be Idaho residents, businesses based in Idaho, organizations or communities that have, through creative accomplishments or distinguished service, made a significant contribution to the cultural life of Idaho.

The public is encouraged to nominate online today at arts.idaho.gov/discover/#awards.

Award categories include:

Excellence in the Arts

Excellence in Folk & Traditional Arts

Support of the Arts

Support of Arts Education

Excellence in Arts Administration

Nominations must include a brief description of why the nominee merits the award, 3-5 letters of recommendation, and any supporting materials such as magazine and newspaper articles, résumés, or artist statements. Examples of artwork are strongly encouraged for the Excellence in the Arts and Traditional Arts categories. Nominations are due by July 15.

Arts Commissioners review the nominations and make recommendations to the Governor, who then determines the recipients.