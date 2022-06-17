Lanes reopen near Ucon after truck catches fire

UCON — A pick-up truck caught fire near the Ucon exit on U.S. Highway 20 on Friday, June 17.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that they received a call around 1 p.m. about a vehicle fire. The 2006 Dodge Ram was in the westbound lane near milepost 314 when it experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire.

“A vehicle fire has caused traffic to back up westbound on US-20 near milepost 314. Please use caution as you travel through the area. Thankfully no one was injured,” tweeted ISP.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded and put out the fire quickly. Fire department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the vehicle is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The westbound lane was closed for about an hour.