Lanes reopen near Ucon after truck catches fire

Kaitlyn Hart
Idaho Falls

ucontruckfireedited2
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded, putting out the fire coming from a 2006 Dodge Ram. | Photo Courtesy of Idaho State Police.

UCON — A pick-up truck caught fire near the Ucon exit on U.S. Highway 20 on Friday, June 17.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that they received a call around 1 p.m. about a vehicle fire. The 2006 Dodge Ram was in the westbound lane near milepost 314 when it experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire.

“A vehicle fire has caused traffic to back up westbound on US-20 near milepost 314. Please use caution as you travel through the area. Thankfully no one was injured,” tweeted ISP.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded and put out the fire quickly. Fire department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the vehicle is a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The westbound lane was closed for about an hour.

truckonfiresent2
Photo Courtesy of Cecilly Calonge.

