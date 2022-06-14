Life Lessons: Eleanor Charboneau’s family talks about her Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and today Kathy Kunzel is sitting down with her mother Eleanor Charboneau. Eleanor has been battling Alzheimer’s over the years and her family recently decided to move her into the Memory Care Unit at MorningStar. James Johnson runs the memory care unit and joined us for the conversation.

Watch part 1 of our interview in the player above.