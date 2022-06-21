Local hospital rebranding with new name, logo

REXBURG – After 71 years of operation, Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg is getting a new name and logo.

Over the next month, the hospital will be transitioning to Madisonhealth, which will incorporate 700 different medical providers under one umbrella organization.

Hospital spokesman Douglas McBride tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose of the rebranding is to unify all the providers and make it more cohesive for patients.

“We’re going to be solidifying the billing process, the admissions process so somebody can go online and set their appointments at any one of our locations,” McBride says. “The ease of access for healthcare will be simplified and made easier.”

New signage and logos will be unveiled in the coming weeks as the transition to Madisonhealth unfolds.

The new brand encompasses Seasons Medical, Rexburg Medical, Madison Orthopedics, Madison Surgery Center, Madison Carriage Cove and Teton Radiology.

The hospital is also affiliated with the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, both of which are entities of the University of Utah Health.

“We have oncologists from Huntsman actually fly to our hospital and they’ll see patients (here) so that (patients) don’t have to make the trip all the way to Salt Lake City,” McBride explains.

And cancer and oncology services are an in-demand treatment at the hospital, McBride says.

A team of 270 physicians and providers will be part of the umbrella organization, along with 720 staff members, 40 contracted therapy specialists, nine contracted certified registered nursing assistants and a large number of suppliers and business partners, according to a news release.

The hospital has been in business since 1951. McBride says the rebranding was prompted by growth in the area over the last several years.

“We’ve advanced into all these off-site locations and we’re starting to get a large organization. So to really unify and hold us together, we have this umbrella to make us all covered under one entity,” he says.

With the expansion, McBride says he’s looking forward to seeing how this will better serve patients in the future.

“Healthcare is stressful and complicated for patients to navigate,” Dr. Rachel Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer of Madisonhealth, says in a news release. “It is a patient’s right to receive genuinely compassionate care from a team whose main objective is to simplify or lessen any burden they may be experiencing. We hope this name change helps with a reminder of our calling in healthcare to serve humanity.”