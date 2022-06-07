Pilot, passenger transported to hospital after plane crash in Bingham County
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
BLACKFOOT– A pilot and passenger were transported to a local hospital after a plane crash at the Blackfoot Airport on Tuesday.
Captain Gordon Croft with the Blackfoot Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com the call for the plane crash came in around 3:10 p.m. on the north side of the Blackfoot airport near the Blackfoot Golf Course.
A 70-year-old male pilot and 38-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
At the scene, the Cessna 175 aircraft was upside down. A tow truck came to take the aircraft off the grass.
Croft said the nearby runway was closed for a while as officers investigated the scene. Croft told EastIdahoNews.com that the Federal Aviation Administration is conducting the investigation.
There’s no word yet as to why or how the plane crashed.