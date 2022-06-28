Pocatello PD needs help identifying vehicle that hit man on I-15

POCATELLO — Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 15 last week.

Idaho State Police requested support from Pocatello Police restraining a man walking on I-15 near Pocatello Creek Road just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED | Man dies after running onto I-15

Troopers attempted to restrain the man, but he was able to get free. As the man went back onto the interstate, a vehicle hit him.

The vehicle, which officers could not identify, left the area. The pedestrian died.

City of Pocatello spokeswoman Marlise Irby told EastIdahoNews.com that officers are trying to identify the vehicle through body and dash cam footage. With no leads, Pocatello police are now requesting help from the public.

Anyone in the area at the time who has any information is asked to call the detectives division at (208) 234-6121.

If a vehicle you are familiar with has sustained new damage consistent with this type of collision, Irby said that information would also be useful. The collision happened so quickly, she added, that officers could not say with certainty if the vehicle involved was a car, truck or van.