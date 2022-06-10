Second train derailment in Pocatello in eight days scatters train cars, tracks and corn

POCATELLO — A second train has derailed in Pocatello in eight days.

A derailment that appears to involve separate trains occurred Friday morning near the overpass on South Valley. This wreck comes just over one week after Union Pacific reported no injuries following a previous derailment near Bannock Highway.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com, Robynn Tysver, a spokeswoman for Union Pacific, said that the derailment occurred around 6:30 a.m. Twenty cars were derailed, she said, some of which were carrying corn at the time. No injuries have been reported.

The city of Pocatello is not involved in the cleanup, because the incident happened on private property and did not involve hazardous material, according to city public information officer Marlise Irby.

Irby also said that the city is not concerned about a potential safety risk at this time, following two derailments in the city in just over a week.

The two trains appear to have been running side-by-side when the derailment occurred. They are both now stopped on the damaged tracks, and corn has been spewed from some of the damaged cars.

In addition to the damaged and overturned train cars visible from the overpass, there is also one overturned rail car below the overpass, near the pillar. The tracks near the site of the derailment appear to have sustained significant damage.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports that there were no injuries in the crash.

Railway crews are at the site of the derailment.

Union Pacific is investigating the cause of the derailment, Tysver said.