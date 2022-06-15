Third annual Poky Paddle to feature 100-foot Slip ‘n Slide

POCATELLO — With a community river float, live music and a new 100-foot Slip ‘n Slide, the city of Pocatello is offering a way to beat the heat Friday.

The third annual Poky Paddle will be held at Centennial Park, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will also offer food trucks and vendors, according to a city news release.

The event was introduced three years ago as a way to familiarize locals with the recreation options on the Portneuf River. The free event is organized by the city of Pocatello and the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.

“Our Portneuf River is an incredible recreational resource right in our own backyard,” Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust spokeswoman Jaime Campbell said in the release. “We hope that by taking the logistics out of planning a float trip, we can help families feel safe and more confident with their river interactions. It is our goal to empower our community to find ways that the Portneuf speaks to them.”

As part of the free festivities, attendees can float the river from Edson Fichter Nature Area or Taysom-Rotary Park to Rainey-Centennial Park. The float from Edson Fichter is expected to take approximately two hours.

While free shuttles and watercraft valet will be available, attendees must provide their own float equipment. Rental options will be available the day of the event.

Dogs are welcomed. And, according to the release, posting photos to social media with the hashtag #PokyPaddle could “win (you) free prizes.”

For more information visit the event website.