UPDATE: Man missing for six days has been found

UPDATE 8:41 P.M.

Andrew Skaar has been located safe and sound, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Specific details about where he was found were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Andrew Albert Skaar.

Skaar left the residence of a family member on June 7 after an argument and was reported as missing to deputies last Saturday, June 11. Since that time, family, friends and deputies have been checking possible locations for Skaar and have been unable to locate him or confirm he is safe.

Skaar was last seen driving a 2003 GMC Envoy with Idaho License Plate 8BEV442 and may be in the possession of a firearm. Skaar has brown hair, hazel eyes, is approximately 5’10” tall and 170 lbs.

Anyone who locates or has information on the whereabouts of Skaar or his vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement immediately through Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.