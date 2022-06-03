Woman crashes into tree after being stung by bee and losing consciousness

JULIAETTA — A woman crashed into a tree after being stung by a bee while driving in northern Idaho Tuesday.

Idaho State Police say the 36-year-old driver from Juliaetta was driving on US Highway 12 around 4:45 p.m. when the bee stung her on the face. Around five miles later, she lost consciousness and drove off the road, according to a news release.

“The driver drove the vehicle off of the right shoulder and crashed into a tree. The tree blocked the vehicle from falling into the Clearwater River,” the release says.

The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Police say there is no indication that she was driving impaired.

Traffic in the area was delayed for around 90 minutes as crews worked to clean up the crash.