Woman injured by Yellowstone bison still alive despite national reports

IDAHO FALLS — A woman gored and tossed into the air by a bison at Yellowstone National Park is still alive and has not passed away.

NBC News reported Wednesday that the 25-year-old from Ohio died as a result of her injuries. The Guardian and other news organizations then repeated the report that she had died.

NBC later issued a correction after multiple media outlets contacted Yellowstone National Park and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for confirmation.

“EIRMC has had no recent patient death as a result of the injuries being described in the NBC report,” an EIRMC spokeswoman said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

The incident with the bison happened Monday morning when park officials say the woman got within 10 feet of the animal as it walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. The woman, whose name has not been released, was on the boardwalk when she approached the animal, which proceeded to attack her.

The bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air. She sustained a puncture wound and other injuries and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance.