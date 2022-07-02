2 pilots on board helicopter that crashed into Salmon River, medical teams on scene

SALMON — A helicopter battling the Moose Fire crashed into the Salmon River on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., according to ROTAK Helicopter Services, and two people were on board.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm … a CH-47D Series ‘Chinook’ helicopter operated by ROTAK Helicopter Services with two pilots on board was involved in an accident in the area near Salmon,” ROTAK Helicopter Services said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Emergency medical teams are responding to the scene.”

A spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service tells EastIdahoNews.com that an incident management team is handling the situation but further details were not released, including the conditions of the pilots.

“ROTAK Helicopter Services is working closely with all appropriate agencies and will issue a full statement as information is confirmed. Company leadership asks for prayers and privacy on behalf of the involved families at this time,” the statement said.

Location of Moose Fire. | Courtesy US Forest Service

The Moose Fire started Sunday about five miles southwest of North Fork in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Forest Service says helicopters have been used this week to support ground firefighting resources with water bucket drops.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.