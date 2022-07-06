6 injured in 4-vehicle pileup near Fort Hall

FORT HALL – Six people were hospitalized following a chain reaction crash near Fort Hall Friday morning.

Idaho State Police Trooper Mark Hulet tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 between the south Blackfoot exit and Fort Hall.

Hulet says traffic had come to a stop due to another crash that happened earlier. The driver of a white Hyundai Sonata with three passengers rear-ended a Dodge Ram Pickup. This caused the Dodge Ram to hit a Chevy Silverado, which hit a Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Hulet says all four people in the Sonata were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, along with two people in the Dodge Ram. Their injuries were not significant, he says.

Traffic was backed up for about six miles following the crash. It lasted about two hours, Hulet says, and the southbound lane of I-15 reopened around noon.