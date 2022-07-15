TODAY'S WEATHER
Authorities ask for help finding teen who ran away from home

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
IMG 9065
Merrick Cottrell | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to help find a missing teenager.

Merrick Cottrell, 15, was last seen at his Ammon residence Friday around 12 a.m. He may have packed his clothes when he left home, according to a news release.

Merrick is 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with dark hair and possibly wearing a black hat with an American flag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merrick is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.

