EastIdahoNews.com honored with national journalism award for story on premature baby born to mom in COVID coma

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com was recently honored with a National Federation of Press Women award as part of the organization’s national communications contest.

News Director Nate Eaton won first place in the online ‘Video Feature’ category for a story he produced about baby Angelica Alvarez Rojo, born at 24 weeks gestation to her mother who was in a COVID coma at the EIRMC ICU. (Watch the story in the video player above.)

Nearly 2,000 entries from communicators across the country were submitted to this year’s contest. National Federation of Press Women is a nationwide organization of women and men pursuing careers across the communications spectrum, including print and electronic journalism, freelancing, new media, books, public relations, marketing, graphic design, photography, advertising, radio and television.

Two other communicators in Idaho were honored by the organization. Donna Fletcher Crow took third place in the fiction for adult readers category and Kitty Fleischman received an honorable mention for editing a magazine publication.

You can find the entire list of winners here.