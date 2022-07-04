Local athlete brings home bronze, silver medals from the 2022 Special Olympics

The following is a news release and photos from the Development Workshop, Inc.

REXBURG – When Hannah Collins moved into the Rexburg area about eight years ago, she found Development Workshop, Inc., a nonprofit that helps disabled people achieve financial and social independence. She began using the organization’s services and that’s how she found the Special Olympics.

Over the years she participated in local and regional Special Olympics events, but this year her hard work allowed her to represent Team Idaho at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

The games were held the week of June 6 and she participated in three events — the 100 Meters, where she placed 7th; the Long Jump, where she took the Bronze Medal and the 200 Meters where she just missed winning but brought home the Silver Medal.

This was her first time participating in the USA Games and she was happy to represent her state.

Highlights from her trip were a team visit to Animal Kingdom and riding Avatar Flight of Passage over Pandora. Other highlights included meeting athletes from all over the U.S.A. and the Caribbean Islands. She said that Team Idaho had about 30 athletes and coaches and they had a great time even on the long flights back and forth from Florida. She got the nickname “Hurricane” probably for her running like the wind.

We are proud to have Hannah in our LIFE program. She is also an officer in the DWI Rexburg Client Association and works part time for the Madison School District.

