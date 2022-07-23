Local soda and cookie business celebrating sixth year with expansion, giveaways

AMMON – A popular soda and cookie business continues its growth across Idaho with the opening of several new locations, including two in eastern Idaho.

Pick Me Up will break ground on two new shops in Ammon in the coming weeks. Owner Zac Martin tells EastIdahoNews.com one of them will be on Ammon Road and he’s not ready to say where the other one will be yet.

A more specific location will be announced at a later date.

“We should be only two or three weeks away (from breaking ground),” Martin says.

The company is involved in several expansion projects as it celebrates its sixth year of business. Pick Me Up is having a grand opening on two new shops in Twin Falls this weekend.

“When we bought those, they had bakeries. So we developed our own recipes and starting making our own cookies instead of buying other people’s (cookies). We’ve been bringing all the cookies we’ve been baking to our stores here (in eastern Idaho),” says Zac.

A Nampa store will open on July 29 with a grand opening August 6.

Zac and his wife, Amy, are also franchising, which means anyone who wants to open their own Pick Me Up store can apply online.

Starting Monday, the Martins will be giving away daily prizes on the business’s Instagram page to celebrate its sixth year of operation.

“We’re giving away a bunch of stuff. We’re doing it six days in a row — one each day for each year we’ve been open,” Zac says. “All of it is from local small businesses.”

Pick Me Up got its start in a small shack behind Edward’s movie theater in 2016. The Martins bought it in 2019 and now have three locations in Idaho Falls and they opened two shops in Rexburg last year. There are also locations in Shelley, Pocatello, Arco, Rigby, Salmon and Utah.

The business recently took home a “Best of” award in the food and beverage category from the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. It was recently voted one of the best restaurants in eastern Idaho in a contest hosted by the Post Register.

As the company continues its upward trend of growth, the Martins are happy to be serving customers and look forward to many new opportunities in the future.

“It’s been a lot of work but we have an awesome team and awesome employees. It’s growing really well … and we have a lot of loyal customers. We’re grateful for that,” Zac says.