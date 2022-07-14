Murder suspect says victim had summoned Bigfoot to kill him

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — A suspect is under arrest in connection with a bizarre weekend homicide case in Pontotoc County.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon just outside the Ada city limits. Deputies said Larry Doil Sanders, 53, admitted to a family member that he had killed his friend Jimmy Knighten along the South Canadian River.

“He appeared to be under the influence of something,” Sheriff John Christian said about Sanders. “His statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned Bigfoot to come and kill him; that’s why he had to kill Mr. Knighten.”

“Sanders and Knighten had been noodling (catching catfish with their bare hands) in the river on Saturday when a confrontation ensued,” according to a statement issued by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. “Sanders reported striking and strangling Knighten.”

Search agencies and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department weren’t able to locate the victim’s body until Sunday afternoon. Now investigators are working to uncover details of the crime.

“It always makes it easier,” Christian said. “You still have to prove all the elements of the crime and that what the suspect is telling you is actually what happened.”

OSBI agents charged Sanders with first-degree murder.

This story was used by permission from fellow CNN-affiliate KTEN.

