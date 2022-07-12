Northern Utah police chief resigns after DUI arrest in Fremont County

LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) — North Park Police Chief Ulysses Michael Black has resigned after being charged with driving under the influence in Idaho.

Black was arrested on June 18 in Fremont County, Idaho, court records show. He posted $2,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to the charge. His next court date is Aug. 3.

Black tendered his resignation effective July 7 for “personal reasons and plans to transition into retirement,” according to a letter signed by North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson and Hyde Park Mayor Bryan L. Cox. Black “has exhibited many admirable qualities,” the letter states, and “has greatly benefited the residents of our community while gaining the admiration of all those who served with him.”

Following his arrest, Black met with both mayors and was immediately placed on administrative leave, Cache Valley Daily reported.

Peterson told Logan radio station KVNU that she considered Black a friend and is “heartbroken” over the news.

She said the North Park Police Commission — made up of city leaders, citizens and law enforcement personnel — will begin the hiring process for Black’s replacement next week. Assistant Chief Justin Olsen will serve as interim chief in the meantime.

Black has been in law enforcement for over 27 years, Cache Valley Daily reported. He graduated from the police academy in 1994 and was first an officer with Willard police. He later worked for the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a deputy until 2001 when he joined the North Park Police Department. He first served as a patrol officer and then as an investigator before becoming police chief in January 2020.