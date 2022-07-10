One jail escapee has been recaptured; three others still at large

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County Jail inmate who walked away from a work detail crew on Thursday has been recaptured by police.

Idaho Falls Police received a tip about the whereabouts of 27-year-old Larry Mathew Robinson II on Saturday evening. Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers responded to the area near Winco, located him, and performed a traffic stop.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident. He was also allegedly found in possession of dirty thirty fentanyl pills and is facing an additional charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said law enforcement received numerous tips from the public that helped narrow down the search efforts for Robinson. He is expected to be charged with a felony for escaping from jail.

Robinson was not the only inmate to escape from jail last week. On Wednesday, three inmates from the Bonneville County Jail allegedly cut their ankle monitors off while on work release and failed to return to the jail.

Lovell said as of Sunday 22-year-old Levi J. Bautista, 35-year-old Tyson Greene Mitchell and 42-year-old Peter Andrew Lewis are still at large.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the escapees can contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200, report anonymously online to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on a mobile device.