PHOTO GALLERY: What conditions look like in parts of Yellowstone National Park today

Yellowstone National Park’s north loop will reopen to all visitors Saturday, nearly three weeks after epic floods swallowed roads and bridges, caused mudslides and prompted officials to shutter all of the park’s entrances.

The park reopened its south loop — accessed through the East, West and South entrances — last week based on an alternate license plate system that was aimed at slowing down visitor traffic, officials said. In a news release on Thursday, the National Park Service announced Yellowstone will be suspending the system starting Saturday.

Here are photos from Yellowstone National Park that show what conditions are like ahead of the reopening.