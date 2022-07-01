TODAY'S WEATHER
PHOTO GALLERY: What conditions look like in parts of Yellowstone National Park today

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Montana

  Published at

52179353937 309a4a4a4d k

Yellowstone National Park’s north loop will reopen to all visitors Saturday, nearly three weeks after epic floods swallowed roads and bridges, caused mudslides and prompted officials to shutter all of the park’s entrances.

The park reopened its south loop — accessed through the East, West and South entrances — last week based on an alternate license plate system that was aimed at slowing down visitor traffic, officials said. In a news release on Thursday, the National Park Service announced Yellowstone will be suspending the system starting Saturday.

Here are photos from Yellowstone National Park that show what conditions are like ahead of the reopening.

52185229314 520b755753 k

52179385007 9712f1e242 k

52180435818 81828fd9f0 k

52179339587 6eaf7053ca k

52179353937 309a4a4a4d k

52180324928 8023a62912 k

52180581724 deb3f6a0f4 k

52180287623 c53001ae4c k

52180302983 d158ead138 k

52180264298 6adf6505fa k

52180108041 ff9a351a45 k

52180611920 021afd9abb k

52180070066 6c2d576b14 k

52184949051 c709d96755 k

52184959203 aebf713b30 k

52183931592 38a5651459 k

52183936572 f13ea4aaed k

52183937332 5775500829 k

52185442980 4624b134a9 k

52184960596 24eb3c5df5 k

52185445815 3591110bc7 c

